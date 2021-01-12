Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Underperform”

Mizuho lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

PGRE opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 0.98. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,474,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,798,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

