Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after purchasing an additional 492,243 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 352,052 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 304.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 449,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after acquiring an additional 338,190 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,525,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.79.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.