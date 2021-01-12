ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

ContextLogic stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

