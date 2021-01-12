Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.80, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after acquiring an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

