Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

