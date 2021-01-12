Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 3,860.0% in December

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 3,860.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of SVNDY stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

