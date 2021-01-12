NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

NIO opened at $62.70 on Monday. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that NIO will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $28,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

