Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $250.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.09.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $214.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day moving average is $180.99. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $222.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

