The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $293.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $295.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

