Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 342,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,859,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79,556 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.