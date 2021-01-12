The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.17.

NYSE:DIS opened at $179.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

