Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.01). Landec also posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 9.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Landec by 769.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

