Brokerages Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.19. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 283.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after acquiring an additional 554,174 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $240.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.48. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

