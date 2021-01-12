Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Increased to $0.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CSFFF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotia Howard Weill restated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.37.

CSFFF stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.07 million, a P/E ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

