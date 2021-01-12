Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

