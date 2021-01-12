Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at ATB Capital

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VII. Cormark increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.11.

Shares of VII opened at C$6.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$8.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.05.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

