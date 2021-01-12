Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) alerts:

Shares of SBB stock opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$978.33 million and a P/E ratio of -214.29. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.58.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.