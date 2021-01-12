IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.90

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.90 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 74.65 ($0.98), with a volume of 188738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £595.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.96.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

