Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.27

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.26, with a volume of 4900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.49.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.