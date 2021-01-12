Hexavest Inc. Has $9.96 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,813 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 98.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 25,488 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $154.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

