BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.93. BioCorRx shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 687 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant.

