Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 426.3% in December

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 426.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

