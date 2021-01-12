Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Rises By 443.3%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 443.3% from the December 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,745,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DFCO opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 8.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21. Dalrada Financial has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.