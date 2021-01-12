Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.