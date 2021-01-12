The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

