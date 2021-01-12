Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.89.

BMO stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,293,000 after buying an additional 2,408,969 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,550,000 after buying an additional 881,752 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after buying an additional 76,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after buying an additional 443,398 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after buying an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

