REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at $14,177,034.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGNX. UBS Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

