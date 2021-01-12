BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 115.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 32.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

