Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

