Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRDF. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $621.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

