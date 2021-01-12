Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 4,813.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS RCPHF opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Recipharm AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Recipharm AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Recipharm AB (publ) provides contract development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical industry in Sweden, Italy, France, India, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing Steriles & Inhalation, Manufacturing Solids and Others, and Development and Technology.

