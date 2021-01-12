NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 977 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,960.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

