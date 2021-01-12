Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Aphria also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. BidaskClub lowered Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 898,416 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.