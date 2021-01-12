Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $182.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $168.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,668,000 after buying an additional 698,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 2,580.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after buying an additional 1,712,155 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Inphi by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

