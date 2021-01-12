Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 31.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

