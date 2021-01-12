ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EPIX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised ESSA Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of EPIX stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
