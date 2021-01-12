ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPIX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised ESSA Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.