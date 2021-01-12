Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of $175.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%.

ALTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $782.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

