Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 799,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 3,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chimerix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

