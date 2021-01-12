Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of BLDP opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

