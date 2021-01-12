Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at B. Riley

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $9.96 on Monday. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $306.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 14.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

