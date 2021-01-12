Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of CRUS opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $29,096,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.6% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after buying an additional 120,230 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

