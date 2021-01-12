Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.
Shares of CRUS opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29.
In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $29,096,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.6% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after buying an additional 120,230 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
Featured Article: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.