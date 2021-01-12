Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

