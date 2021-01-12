National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 110.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

