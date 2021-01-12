TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,955,000 after purchasing an additional 182,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 472,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,243,000 after purchasing an additional 222,581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,629. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $214.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

