TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 190 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,512,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,806,000 after purchasing an additional 241,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 11,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.