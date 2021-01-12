Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $340,469,000 after buying an additional 377,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 300,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

