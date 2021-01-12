Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 9,034 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MASI stock opened at $279.92 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.32 and a 200 day moving average of $238.02.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
