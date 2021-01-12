Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

