National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.36

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and traded as high as $57.28. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 1,255 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.30.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 18.17%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

