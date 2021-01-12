Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.29

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and traded as high as $83.75. Hitachi shares last traded at $82.63, with a volume of 29,543 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hitachi in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Hitachi alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.